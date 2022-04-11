SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.47

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

