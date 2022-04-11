NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 5.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 4,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,162,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
