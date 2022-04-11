Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97. 1,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,170,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

