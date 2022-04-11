Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. 103,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,738,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research firms have commented on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

