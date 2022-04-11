Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. 103,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,738,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Several research firms have commented on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
