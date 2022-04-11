ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 2.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.06. 234,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,759,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

