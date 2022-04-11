Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 65,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,699. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

