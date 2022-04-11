Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 423.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. 3,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

