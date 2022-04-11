Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CROX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.20. 16,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Crocs has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Crocs by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its stake in Crocs by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

