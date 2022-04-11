PIVX (PIVX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $185,597.00

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $185,597.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003760 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 68,797,474 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

