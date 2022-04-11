Landbox Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,740.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $83,477.33 and $1,740.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.22 or 0.07390569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.45 or 0.99932192 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

