Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,337 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

