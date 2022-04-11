Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $107,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,247. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

