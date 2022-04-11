HC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 767,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

