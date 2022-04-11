Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 165 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,836. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

