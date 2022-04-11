Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.75

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.75 and last traded at $142.98, with a volume of 7043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 5.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 104,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

