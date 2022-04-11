Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) vs. Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Head to Head Analysis

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 10.02% 12.77% 9.04% Atotech 0.51% 4.67% 1.18%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flexible Solutions International and Atotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86

Atotech has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Risk & Volatility

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atotech has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Atotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $34.42 million 1.27 $3.45 million $0.28 12.57 Atotech $1.50 billion 2.84 $7.50 million ($0.15) -145.86

Atotech has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats Atotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket. The Biodegradable Polymers segment offers products used by the petroleum, chemical, utility and mining industries to prevent corrosion and scaling in water piping. The company was founded by Robert N. O’Brien in 1989 and is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

