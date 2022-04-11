Strike Price Tops $38.93 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Strike has a market capitalization of $122.73 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $38.93 or 0.00095483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.22 or 0.07390569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.45 or 0.99932192 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,152,567 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

