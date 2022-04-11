Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 321,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 279,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 11,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

