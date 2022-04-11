Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

TSE:BDI traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.79. 60,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,330. The firm has a market cap of C$284.36 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.46.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,679. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,509. Insiders sold a total of 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380 over the last quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

