Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $83.09. 38,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

