Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $951,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.70. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

