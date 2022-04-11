Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $21,331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $5,569,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $22.41. 71,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12. Mandiant Inc has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

