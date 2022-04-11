TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Lowered to “Sell” at Wolfe Research

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.64.

TRP stock traded down C$0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$72.86. The company had a trading volume of 796,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.54. The stock has a market cap of C$71.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at C$853,140.86. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$426,120. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

