Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $8.43 Million Investment in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,268,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 4.01% of Innovid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

CTV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

