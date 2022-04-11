Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 736,607 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 2.90% of Allot Communications worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Allot Communications stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 39,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,181. Allot Communications Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

