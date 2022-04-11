Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 517 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,718. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06.

