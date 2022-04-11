Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 123.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 33.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 48.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.78. 5,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,857. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

