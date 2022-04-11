Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.11 Million

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to report $86.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.39 million. Nevro reported sales of $88.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $423.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $427.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $482.21 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $491.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. 7,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,804. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.91. Nevro has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $387,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.