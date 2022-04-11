$431.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to announce $431.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the lowest is $424.70 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $354.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,871. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 117,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

