$431.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to announce $431.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the lowest is $424.70 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $354.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Manitowoc stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,871. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 117,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc (Get Rating)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
