Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,396.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $20,396.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $23.37 or 0.00057272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 449,817 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

