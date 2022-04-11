$138.07 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to post sales of $138.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $568.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 33,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

