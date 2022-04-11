United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Stock Price Up 3%

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 76,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,376,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
United Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:UAL)
