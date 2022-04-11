Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.59. 31,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,133,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $4,317,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.