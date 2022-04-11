MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 502,389 shares.The stock last traded at $17.34 and had previously closed at $16.98.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

