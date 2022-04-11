New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,003,216 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $12.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863,226 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

