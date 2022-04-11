Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 512,458 shares.The stock last traded at $86.00 and had previously closed at $90.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 375.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 39.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.