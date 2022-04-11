CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.26. 3,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CureVac by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 692,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $16,227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 306,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,929.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 220,107 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

