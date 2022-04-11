CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.26. 3,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
