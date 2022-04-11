Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. 9,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,532,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

