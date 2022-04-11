Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.