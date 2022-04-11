Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $44.18. 880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

