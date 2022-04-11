Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $253.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

