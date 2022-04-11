Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $153.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

