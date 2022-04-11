Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the period.
SDY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.76. 49,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,866. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.99.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
