Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,386 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 561,730 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Barrick Gold worth $30,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 747,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,364,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

