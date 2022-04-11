Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of NIO worth $42,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,414,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NIO by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,845,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.43. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

