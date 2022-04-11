Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 59,117 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,117 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Waste Management worth $222,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.87 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

