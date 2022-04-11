DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.37 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 197,855 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $252,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 53.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.91. 23,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.