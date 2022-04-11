DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 53,990 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,409 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $41.98. 150,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

