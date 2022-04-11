HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 32,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

