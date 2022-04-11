Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $62.59 Average PT from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

